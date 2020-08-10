8 North Country schools on list of 107 schools that haven’t submitted in-person learning plans

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Eight North Country schools have yet to submit their plans for in-person instruction to the state. There are currently 107 school districts in New York that have not submitted a plan for in-person learning.
Governor Cuomo announced a Friday deadline for those district to submit their plans. Districts that fail to meet the August 14 deadline will be unable to provide in-person learning this year.
Districts that are found to be out of compliance will get a letter from the State Department of Health on Monday and a follow-up call naming the sections of their plans that are deficient, in which case they will have until Friday to amend their plan.
“There are 107 school districts that have not submitted their plan – for those 107 school districts, how they didn’t submit a plan is beyond me. If they don’t submit a plan by this Friday, they can’t open,” Governor Cuomo said.
“The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district’s plan: It’s going to be the parents and it’s going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that’s going to be a dialogue. Parents don’t have to send their child. The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they’re not going to send the child if they don’t believe the plan makes sense. A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that’s right. The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st to fully comply with our rules.”
School districts must complete three to five public sessions with parents and teachers and post their plans for remote learning, testing and tracing on their website by August 21 to be in compliance with standards established by New York State.
Carthage, Lyme, Canton, Hammond, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Massena and Potsdam schools were included on the list of schools that have not submitted plans to the state.
The following list includes school districts statewide that have not submitted a plan:
- Franklinville
- Portville
- Salamanca
- West Valley
- Broadalbin-Perth
- Mayfield
- Kendall
- Argyle
- Fort Ann
- Hendrick Hudson
- Bedford
- Garrison
- Carle Place
- Elmont
- Garden City
- Lawrence
- Locust Valley
- Malverne
- Manhasset
- Mineola
- New Hyde Park
- Plainedge
- Plainview
- Syosset
- Uniondale
- Middletown
- Valley-Montgomery
- Camden
- Oriskany
- Utica
- Waterville
- Lake Pleasant
- C-V At Ilion-Mohawk CSD
- Van Hornsville
- Carthage
- Lyme
- Newark Valley
- Spencer Van Etten
- George Jr Republic
- Brentwood
- Brookhaven-Comsewogue UFSD
- Deer Park
- Longwood
- Middle Country
- Mount Sinai
- North Babylon
- Oysterponds
- Remsenburg
- Rocky Point
- Sachem
- Tuckahoe Common
- Wainscott
- Western Suffolk Boces
- Arkport
- Bradford
- Corning
- Hammondsport
- Cooperstown
- Richfield Springs CSD
- Worcester
- Odessa Montour
- Peru
- Johnsburg
- Webster
- Nyack
- Sloan
- Williamsville
- Catskill
- Windham Ashland
- Edinburg Common SD
- Shenendehowa
- Sagaponack
- Cortland
- Andes
- Margaretville
- Beacon
- Poughkeepsie
- Elmira
- Victor
- East Bloomfield
- Geneva
- Lewiston Porter
- Pine Valley
- Altmar-Parish
- Oswego
- Fayettvlle-Manlius
- Berkshire
- Germantown
- Kinderhook
- Brunswick Central
- East Greenbush
- Troy
- Seneca Falls
- Eldred
- Jeff Youngsville
- Canton
- Hammond
- Heuvelton
- Lisbon
- Massena
- Potsdam
- Palmyra-Macedon
- Red Creek
- Wyoming
- Amsterdam
- Canajoharie
- Fort Plain
NEWS10, a sister station of ABC50, has reached out to several districts on the list who said they submitted plans on time and are unsure why they were included on the list.
