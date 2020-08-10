8 North Country schools on list of 107 schools that haven’t submitted in-person learning plans

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Eight North Country schools have yet to submit their plans for in-person instruction to the state. There are currently 107 school districts in New York that have not submitted a plan for in-person learning.

Governor Cuomo announced a Friday deadline for those district to submit their plans. Districts that fail to meet the August 14 deadline will be unable to provide in-person learning this year.

Districts that are found to be out of compliance will get a letter from the State Department of Health on Monday and a follow-up call naming the sections of their plans that are deficient, in which case they will have until Friday to amend their plan.

“There are 107 school districts that have not submitted their plan – for those 107 school districts, how they didn’t submit a plan is beyond me. If they don’t submit a plan by this Friday, they can’t open,” Governor Cuomo said.

“The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district’s plan: It’s going to be the parents and it’s going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that’s going to be a dialogue. Parents don’t have to send their child. The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they’re not going to send the child if they don’t believe the plan makes sense. A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that’s right. The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st to fully comply with our rules.”

School districts must complete three to five public sessions with parents and teachers and post their plans for remote learning, testing and tracing on their website by August 21 to be in compliance with standards established by New York State.

Carthage, Lyme, Canton, Hammond, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Massena and Potsdam schools were included on the list of schools that have not submitted plans to the state.

The following list includes school districts statewide that have not submitted a plan:

Franklinville

Portville

Salamanca

West Valley

Broadalbin-Perth

Mayfield

Kendall

Argyle

Fort Ann

Hendrick Hudson

Bedford

Garrison

Carle Place

Elmont

Garden City

Lawrence

Locust Valley

Malverne

Manhasset

Mineola

New Hyde Park

Plainedge

Plainview

Syosset

Uniondale

Middletown

Valley-Montgomery

Camden

Oriskany

Utica

Waterville

Lake Pleasant

C-V At Ilion-Mohawk CSD

Van Hornsville

Carthage

Lyme

Newark Valley

Spencer Van Etten

George Jr Republic

Brentwood

Brookhaven-Comsewogue UFSD

Deer Park

Longwood

Middle Country

Mount Sinai

North Babylon

Oysterponds

Remsenburg

Rocky Point

Sachem

Tuckahoe Common

Wainscott

Western Suffolk Boces

Arkport

Bradford

Corning

Hammondsport

Cooperstown

Richfield Springs CSD

Worcester

Odessa Montour

Peru

Johnsburg

Webster

Nyack

Sloan

Williamsville

Catskill

Windham Ashland

Edinburg Common SD

Shenendehowa

Sagaponack

Cortland

Andes

Margaretville

Beacon

Poughkeepsie

Elmira

Victor

East Bloomfield

Geneva

Lewiston Porter

Pine Valley

Altmar-Parish

Oswego

Fayettvlle-Manlius

Berkshire

Germantown

Kinderhook

Brunswick Central

East Greenbush

Troy

Seneca Falls

Eldred

Jeff Youngsville

Canton

Hammond

Heuvelton

Lisbon

Massena

Potsdam

Palmyra-Macedon

Red Creek

Wyoming

Amsterdam

Canajoharie

Fort Plain

NEWS10, a sister station of ABC50, has reached out to several districts on the list who said they submitted plans on time and are unsure why they were included on the list.

