8 snowmobile deaths this season: State agencies urging snowmobilers to ride safely

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With snow accumulations continuing to pile across the state, the snowmobile season is far from over. However, safety remains a top concern by state agencies.

The New State Park Police, State Police, Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers have reminded all snowmobilers to prioritize safety to reduce the number of personal injuries and fatal accidents.

In New York so far, there have been seven fatal snowmobile accidents in the 2021 season. These accidents have claimed eight lives across the state.

To cut down on accidents, law enforcement officers plan to be out on snowmobile trails, enforcing state laws such as Snowmobiling While Intoxicated, unsafe or reckless operation and enforcement of the State’s maximum speed limit of 55 miles per hour.

In cooperation with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state, State Park Police, State Troopers, Environmental Conservation Officers and Forest Rangers will be out this weekend vigorously enforcing speed limits, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated laws and snowmobile registration requirements,” said State Park Police Chief Mark VanWie. “We make every effort to ensure a safe recreational snowmobile season for all riders. By knowing and following safety recommendations, riders can help ensure they have an enjoyable time on the trail.”

Here are some tips on how to ride safely for the remainder of the season:

Prior to starting your ride, check over the snowmobile to ensure proper functionality and carry emergency supplies

Always wear a helmet and wear proper snowmobile gear; bibs, jackets, boots and gloves

Always ride with at least one other person

Ride responsibly and within your abilities

Always ride to the right side of the trails, especially at hill crests and curves

Operate at a speed which is safe and prudent for the given conditions

Respect landowners, obey posted signs, and stay on the marked trail

Ice planning to ride on ice, proceed with caution and be aware of potential hazards under snow. Consider wearing a snowmobile suit with floatation built-in and carry a set of ice picks

Never drink alcohol or use drugs and ride

New York State Parks encourages all snowmobile riders and drivers to take a snowmobile safety course. A safety certificate is required for youth between ages 10 and 18.

To find a course visit the New York State Parks website.