80 Jefferson County lives lost to COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Jefferson County.

Sadly on Thursday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that three county residents died from COVID-19. There have been 80 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Public Health also reported 51 new COVID-19 cases.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

60,419 total tests

5,190 positive results

5.1% positive, 14-day average

4,828 individuals recovered

449 individuals in mandatory quarantine

252 individuals in precautionary quarantine

264 individuals in mandatory isolation

18 hospitalizations

80 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.