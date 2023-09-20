WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Plans are beginning to form for the 10th Mountain Division’s return to Fort Drum.

The 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters stationed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina is set to replace 10th Mountain Division Headquarters in Eastern Europe, according to a press release from U.S. Army Public Affairs.

10th Mountain Division Headquarters has been deployed to the U.S. Army European Command Area of Operations since March 2023. This nine-month deployment is in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Although not an active combat mission, 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Gregory Anderson has been deployed on this mission.

While overseas, Division leaders have worked alongside NATO allies to train and assist troops amid ongoing Eastern European tension.

The upcoming deployment for the 82nd Airborne Division is a one-for-one unit replacement. The Army said this will not change the overall U.S. force posture in the region.

A specific return date for 10th Mountain Division forces has yet to be announced.