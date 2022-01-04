STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County was killed on Monday following a car-pedestrian crash.

New York State Police have confirmed that on January 3, 2022, troopers were called to a crash on State Route 11 in Stockholm.

According to State Police, a vehicle driven by Jason Brockway, age 40, of Fort Covington, was traveling westbound on State Route 11, when 83-year-old Robert Moulton of Stockholm, crossed the road.

Police confirmed that Moulton crossed the road northbound and was then hit by Brockway’s vehicle. He was then transported to Canton-Potsdam hospital where he died.

New York State Police confirmed that an investigation into this crash is ongoing.