$84K in funding available for art programs in North Country

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local programs focused on art experiences are eligible for funding in 2022.

The St. Lawrence County Arts Council has announced that it will be awarding $84,000 in grant funding throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to support art-centered programs and experiences next year.

Funding through grants is being made available through the New York State Council on the Arts’ State Community Regrants Program. These are open to artists, collectives, local municipalities, public libraries and non-profit organizations in the region.

According to the SLAC, this will be split into three separate grants. The first is an individual artist grant that will intend to fund the creation of new work that engages a segment of the community through a public program. This could include a public exhibition or performance. Proposals can range from $1,000 to $2,500.

The second grant is an arts education grant that can fund projects or programs anywhere from $300 to $5,000 with no financial match required. This grant will aim to support “meaningful arts education projects” and explore art and the artistic process. Eligible applicants include either those engaging in K-12 public schools or working with community partners, in an after-school or community-based setting.

The third grant being offered is a community arts grant. The focus of this opportunity is to fund public arts experiences and “foster creative communities.” Funding is available in amounts ranging from $300 to $5,000 with no financial match required.

SLAC added that any artistic field can be supported. This includes music, visual arts, theater, dance, electronic media, film, literary arts and more.

Information sessions regarding the funding opportunities and eligibility will be held throughout the month of November. A full list of sessions can be found on the council’s website. The application deadline for all three grants is Friday, December 10, 2021.