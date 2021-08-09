85-year-old man charged for shooting gun at vehicle in St. Lawrence County

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested over the weekend after shooting a gun at a moving vehicle.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 85-year-old Richard E. Towne, from Russell, New York, after an incident on County Route 17 in Russell. According to Deputies, initial reports detailed Towne was shooting a long hun at a moving vehicle.

An investigation determined that Towne had pointed an air rifle towards the vehicle and fire the unloaded weapon into the air. No injuries were reported.

However, Deputies placed Towne under arrest and charged him with Menacing in the Second Degree, an “A” Misdemeanor. He was arraigned in front of Judge Friot of Russell Town Court and released on high own recognizance. A stay away order of protection was issued in favor of the of the two victims who were inside the vehicle.

Both the incident and arrest took place on Saturday, August 7, 2021.