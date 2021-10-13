86 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 86 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report from the organization on October 13. There are currently 572 active coronavirus cases in the county.

Additionally, there are 21 residents hospitalized with the virus. St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate is now at 6.4% and its vaccination rate is 54.2%.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.