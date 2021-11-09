$9.3M downtown rehabilitation project in Clayton completed

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the $9.3 million project that reconstructed and modernized downtown Clayton has been completed.

The project focused on the main travel route through the area which is State Route 970L. The route is an important travel loop through the downtown area and includes James Street, Riverside Drive, and Webb Street.

The State Department of Transportation reconstructed the roads to and from both intersections along the route. The department also provided the area with new asphalt on road surfaces and new sidewalks with pedestrian bump-outs to improve mobility for all forms of travel.

New streetscape amenities were also added including benches, ornamental lighting, brick paving stones, and decorative plantings. On-street parking was improved along James Street during the project. The construction also focused on relocating above-ground utilities to reduce power outages due to weather and upgrading water and sewer lines.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, the project improved resiliency against severe weather events and created a more walkable and visually appealing downtown historic district. The goal of the reconstruction was to promote tourism in the area. Governor Hochul said the improvements will benefit Clayton for years to come.

“As our regional economies continue to recover from the pandemic, it’s imperative that we have a transportation network that supports growth and makes it easier for people and goods to get where they need to go,” Governor Hochul said. “These improvements in the beautiful Village of Clayton will help residents and visitors alike experience all that the area has to offer, and ensure that the Thousand Islands Region continues to flourish as a world-class tourism destination.”