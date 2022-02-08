AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services updated residents on COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne on February 8.

According to the report 12 new positive cases were recorded from February 4 through February 8. They also confirmed that there are 9 active cases in Akwesasne’s southern portion. However, no residents are hospitalized with the virus.

Beginning in the second week of February, SRMT Health Services will only conduct COVID-19 PCR testing on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing is also available to Akwesasne residents and employees through Mountain Medical.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Service is also distributing COVID-19 home tests kits every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the clinic’s testing garage on State Route 37. These testing kits should only be used for those presenting symptoms.

Individuals who test positive using a COVID-19 Home Test Kit can self-report test results to St. Lawrence County Public Health at 315-386-2325, SRMT Contact Tracers at 518-333-0230, or Franklin County Public Health.