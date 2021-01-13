9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lowville Central School District

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville School District reported a significant rise in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Between January 12 and January 13 Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King nine new cases of COVID-19. According to Dunckel-King, all are based on a report from Lewis County Public Health.

New cases reported on specific dates are as follows.

January 12, 2021

3 Lowville Elementary students

2 Lowville Middle School students

2 High School students

January 13, 2021

2 Middle School students

1 High School faculty member

Superintendent Dunckel-King stated that non of the student cases on January 12 were present at school during the infectious period. Additionally, all individuals who tested positive on January 12 were present in the District during their infectious period; resulting to no immediate scheduling impacts.

The District is working alongside Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those identified as close contacts will be notified

The following statistics are the most updated regarding positive COVID-19 cases within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.

Total Student COVID-19 cases Total Teacher/staff COVID-19 cases Total COVID-19 cases Lowville Elementary School 13 2 15 Lowville Middle School 11 2 13 Lowville High School 9 3 13 District employees — 1 1 Total 42

