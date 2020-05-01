9 recovered from COVID-19 in Lewis County, mask distribution to begin May 5

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County received reports of the first two cases of COVID-19 on March 28. There have been a total of eleven positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:

332 total tests

318 negative results

11 confirmed cases

3 pending results

7 individuals under quarantine

2 individuals in isolation

9 individuals recovered

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands.

The following schedule shows the dates for mask distribution in Lewis County:

Anyone who must go out for an essential task or essential work should wear a mask or use a cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those showing symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

