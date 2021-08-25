9 residents, pets rescued after being stranded along the Black River

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nine residents and their pets were recovered safely after being stranded alongside the Black River due to the rising flood water. Four forest rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation responded with an airboat to assist Lewis County Emergency Management in the rescue on August 19.

According to the DEC, it took multiple trips on a ferry to transport seven of the individuals and their pets to safety. The other two individuals were rescued using the local fire department’s high axle truck.