WASHINGTON (WDVM) -- If you've gotten your COVID vaccine, you also received a card stating your vaccination status -- but what do you do if all of a sudden, you've lost your vaccine card?

In Virginia, the first thing you can do is to call or go to where you received your vaccine and see if they have a record and can give you a copy. If the record is unavailable -- for example if you got your vaccine at a mass vax site -- Christy Gray with the Virginia Department of Health says you can call or reach them online for a copy of your vaccination records.