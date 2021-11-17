90-year-old man dies in Morristown house fire

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed on Tuesday after a house burned in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that on November 16 deputies responded to a structure fire on County Route 6 in the Town of Morristown.

Upon arrival, the Department confirmed that deputies were notified by members of the Morristown Fire Department that a man was located deceased inside the home.

The man was identified as 90-year-old Levi C. Kio. He was pronounced dead by St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby at the scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Investigating Officers include Detective Sergeant S. McCarger, Detective A. Ashley and Deputy R. Lent.

St. Lawrence County Deputies were assisted on the scene of the fire by the Morristown Fire and Rescue Department, Heuvelton Fire Department, Brier Hill Fire Department and the St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team.