OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nine-decade tradition will continue in Ogdensburg during the first weekend of April.

Ogdensburg will again host its Pancake Day on April 2, which was started 90 years ago by the Kiwanis Club of Ogdensburg to support local programming for youth.

Like years prior, for a suggested donation, participants at Pancake Day can enjoy pancakes, sausages, coffee, orange juice and the notorious locally produced Maple Syrup.

“When I was a child growing up 60 years ago in Ogdensburg, I can remember seeing buckets attached to Maple trees throughout our neighborhood at the lower end of Elizabeth Street,” Local Resident Jim Reagen shared. “My parents later took me to a “Sugar Shack” outside of town where we watched real Maple Syrup being made.”

This tradition will be continued by the Kiwanis Club of Ogdensburg, which focuses on supporting local youth through scholarships, reading programs, community donations and athletic opportunities.

The Club meets every second and fourth Tuesday each month in Ogdensburg. It is made up of adult volunteers and has sponsored the Ogdensburg Free Academy Key Club for 51 years.

Pancake Day will be held on Saturday, April 2 at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge at the corner of Crescent and Montgomery Street.