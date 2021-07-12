930 Jefferson County residents test negative for COVID-19 in 4 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the course of four days, the majority of all COVID-19 tests were determined to be negative.
According to Jefferson County Public Health, out of 937 COVID-19 tests processed, 930 were found to be negative, resulting in seven new cases since Thursday, July 8.
The County also recorded a drop in its positivity rate as it now stands at 0.9%.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 132,854 total individuals tested
- 7,245 positive results
- 0.9% positive, 14-day average
- 7,145 individuals recovered
- 19 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 0 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 13 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.