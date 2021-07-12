930 Jefferson County residents test negative for COVID-19 in 4 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the course of four days, the majority of all COVID-19 tests were determined to be negative.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, out of 937 COVID-19 tests processed, 930 were found to be negative, resulting in seven new cases since Thursday, July 8.

The County also recorded a drop in its positivity rate as it now stands at 0.9%.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 132,854 total individuals tested
  • 7,245 positive results
  • 0.9% positive, 14-day average
  • 7,145 individuals recovered
  • 19 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 0 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 13 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 0 hospitalizations
  • 0 nursing home cases
  • 0 assisted living cases
  • 87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.

