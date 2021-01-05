95 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lewis County since last day of 2020

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the first Monday of 2021, Lewis County Public Health reported almost 100 new COVID-19 cases.

Public Health sadly confirmed the twelve COVID-19 related death on Monday January 4, 2021. Additionally, 95 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the County since December 31, 2020.

There have been a total of 908 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country. Lewis County has reported 12 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the 908 positive cases, 719 have recovered. There are 408 individuals under quarantine, 177 are under isolation and 18 are hospitalized.

22,042 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Additionally Lewis County Health System has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases within the Health System. All statistics are listed below.

Lewis County General Hospital

11 COVID-19 positive medical surgical patients 10 Thursday, 5 over the weekend, 4 discharged

No ICU COVID-19 positive patients One Thursday, one over the weekend, one discharged, one death

62 patients hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak 65 Thursday, 2 over the weekend, 4 Monday

47 total patients discharged

4 patient deaths

8 staff COVID-19 cases

Residential Health Care Facility

3 COVID-19 positive residents

20 Resident recoveries

15 Residents Discharged

3 COVID-19 related deaths

2 staff COVID-19 case

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.

Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.

