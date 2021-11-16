95 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health updated residents on the COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 96 new COVID cases in a daily report. With these new cases, there are now 538 active cases in the county, 20 of which are hospitalized.

The County did not record any new COVID deaths on November 16. However, there have been 141 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic started. There have also been 13,678 confirmed positive cases to date, 12,999 of which have been released from isolation.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate stands at 6.59% and its vaccination rate is at 55.5%.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.