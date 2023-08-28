NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced the ratification of a four-year labor agreement with the United University Professions, which includes over 37,000 SUNY system faculty and professional employees.

“This contract fairly compensates the hard-working members of the United University Professions who provide critical expertise to benefit New York’s college students each day,” Governor Kathy Hochul

The ratified contract includes:

Raises in each year of the agreement;

Other increases in compensation — such as a lump sum bonus;

12 weeks of fully paid parental leave;

Changes in the health insurance program – to encourage in-network employee utilization and help control health insurance costs; and

Funding of labor-management initiatives.

“I’m grateful to President Kowal for his partnership to help get this agreement finalized and to ensure that our talented employees’ pay and benefits reflect their important contributions to our state.” Governor Kathy Hochul

United University Professions President Frederick E. Kowal, Ph.D. made a statement thanking Governor Hochul for the ratification and the overwhelming majority vote to ratify. He also stated that this new agreement is rich with gains for all members, including the lowest-paid members, working parents and faculty and staff at the public teaching hospitals who worked during the pandemic.

The agreement will run until July 1, 2026, and won the approval of 96.4% of UUP members who cast ballots.