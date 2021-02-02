98 Million Americans expect their partner to spend less on Valentines Day 2021, study finds

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Valentines Day is known to encourage spending on chocolates, teddy bears and flowers, but these habits may change in 2021.

According to a recent survey conducted by WalletHub, Valentines Day 2021 will likely look a bit different than normal. This includes couples finding their date options restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as more constrained budgets

The survey ultimately found that 98 million Americans expect their significant other to sped less on Valentine’s Day this year.

It was also determined that men will likely spend more than women. Here are some more Valentines Day 2021 spending facts:

Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2021: $21.billion, or $164.76 per person celebrating

Men will spend more than twice as much as women, on average: $231 vs. $101

47% of people would break up with their significant other if her or she spend irresponsibly

Amount Americans will spend $81 Billion on Valentines Day “staples” Jewelry: $4.1B Flowers: $2B Candy $2B

47% of people wouldn’t marry someone with bad credit

Men are nearly two times more likely than women to think a Valentine’s Day gift is worth going into credit card debt

Additionally, considering gifts, 54% plan to buy candy; 44% greeting cards; 36% flowers; and 24% plan to spend money on an evening out in 2021.

Lastly, the survey concluded that 50% of respondents would rather get shot by Cupid’s arrow than the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the full Valentines Day Spending Survey, visit the WalletHub website.