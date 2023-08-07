NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced the successful launch of New York State’s 988 Community Education and Awareness Toolkit.

988 is the number available nationally that will connect the caller to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“Since the statewide launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, one simple call can be the difference between life and death.” Governor Kathy Hochul

New York’s 988 toolkit, an interactive resource tool designed to support individuals facing suicide risk, developed by the New York State Office of Mental Health includes marketing and educational resources to help educate the public.

“This new educational toolkit for schools, caregivers, and families in need builds on our ongoing public education campaign on the key signs and risks associated with suicide and gives New Yorkers the resources to address the mental health crisis our nation is facing.” Governor Kathy Hochul

The New York 988 toolkit, available in New York State’s top nine languages, in addition to English, contains marketing and educational materials including:

Brochures;

Cards;

Posters;

Social media graphics;

Infographics; and

Other resources.

The materials in the toolkit were developed with input from the NYS 988 Coalition of diverse community stakeholders. The 988 Toolkit, as well as all the other 988 resources developed by the Office of Mental Health, can be found on the NYS Office of Mental Health website.

Contacting 988 by phone, chat or text provides a direct connection to compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone who needs the service. The 988 Lifeline is helping to remove obstacles to accessing healthcare and reduce disparities for historically marginalized and underserved populations.

Including:

People of color;

Members of the LGBTQ+ community;

Older adults;

Rural New Yorkers;

Veterans;

Immigrants;

People with disabilities; and

People who have limited English proficiency.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has helped to reduce the use of law enforcement in response to a mental health crisis and reduced healthcare costs by providing cost-effective early intervention.