Mobile mammography offering free screenings in Carthage October 4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Upstate University Hospital’s Mobile Mammography will be available to North Country residents in Carthage on October 4. The van will be available to residents at the Town of Denmark Offices at 3707 Roberts Road from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Women that are 40 years old and older are eligible to use the van if they have not had a mammogram in the past year and show no signs or symptoms of breast cancer. Those interested are required to preregister on the hospital’s website, or by calling 315-464-2582.

Those who would like to attend do not need to be an Upstate patient and their results will be sent to the healthcare provider of their choice. The van welcomes both insured and uninsured women.

The van is 40 feet long and works to provide free services to women in Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. According to their website, the mobile unit provides the same high-quality, low-dose, 3-D breast imaging available at all of Upstate’s breast imaging locations.

All mammograms are read by Upstate University Hospital’s board-certified Women’s Imaging radiologists and results are typically available between two and ten days after the screening.