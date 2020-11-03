Ogdensburg elementary school educators awarded for innovation, $7K for ‘Innovations Lab’

Ogdensburg, New York, teachers from Grant C. Madill Elementary School (pictured middle center and middle right) are awarded a grant for $7,000 as the third-place winners of Voya’s Unsung Heroes program. Voya’s Angela Harrell, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer (top left) Braeden Mayrisch, Director, Social Impact (top center), Mark Jackowitz, SVP, Sales Management, Tax-Exempt Markets (top right), Aaron Cahill, Advisor (bottom center) and Lewis Custode, Regional Vice President (bottom right) presented the check to Angela Weston and Karen Mathews via a surprise virtual check presentation along with Grant C. Madill Elementary School Principal Amy Disilva (bottom center) and Ogdensburg School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall (bottom left). (Photo: Business Wire)

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two teachers have been awarded for their innovation and creativity in the classroom.

Grant C. Madill Elementary School Educators Angela Weston and Karen Matthews have been granted the third place grat award from Voya Financial, Inc.’s Voya Unsung Heroes program. Th program annual awards $2,000 grants to 50 K-12 educators across the United States and selects three top winrs to receive additional funds.

Weston and Matthews were granted the third place title for their work in the Elementary School and their idea of the Grant C. Madill Elementary School “Innovations Lab.” The lab’s goal is to stock the current science lab and classrooms with 3D printing, robotics, coding, virtual ad augmented reality, electronics, and engineering related tools.

As third-place winners in the Voya Unsung Heroes program they will receive a total of $7,000 in funding.

“Angela and Karen are committed to their students and the field of education,” said Grant C. Madill Elementary School Principal Amy Disilva. “They go above and beyond to provide their students with resources to help them be successful. Their dedication to Madill is seen in every aspect of their teaching.”

With supplied funding, Weston and Matthews aim to provide STEM opportunities for over 300 students.

