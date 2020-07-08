Free healthy meals for children in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This summer, children will have access to free and nutritious meals throughout Jefferson County.

The Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County and the Watertown City School District are sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program.

This program kicked off this week, starting Monday July 6, and will continue through August 14.

All meals will be provided to any child up to 18 years old, free of charge. Prepared breakfast and lunch will be available for children to pick-up Monday through Friday at 12 sites.

