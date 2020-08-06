A blizzard coming to Canton: Dairy Queen announces grand opening

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The forecast for Canton looks a little chilly.

The new Dairy Queen in Canton has confirmed their grand opening for September 18.

Following months of construction after their old building was burned in a fire, the chain will once again serve North Country community.

The first 100 people to purchase a cake at the Canton location will receive a free original burger every week for one year.

The restaurant will open its doors to customers at 10:30 at 51 Gouverneur Street.

