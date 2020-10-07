‘A campaign to save what matters:’ Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust launches 3 year campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A three-year campaign is set to save “what matters most.”

The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust has announced the launch of their three-year campaign titled “Tug Hill FOR Tomorrow.” The campaign is set to focus on neighborhood conservation and protecting local resources.

“This year, more than ever, people see that getting outside is critical to their health and wellbeing. That has meant a surge of interest in finding trails and accessible public open space.” said THTLT Executive Director Linda Garrett. “And it has also brought the realization that we need to create more trails, and public conservation areas, close to home.”

According to the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, goals of the campaign include the creation of public conservation areas in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and Oneida counties, completing the 20-mile Tug Hill Traverse Trail, and conserving critical lads for wildlife.

Additionally, the campaign aims to increase free educational opportunities to help childhood engagement with nature. As well as assisting farm families transfer their farms to the next generations.

The THTLT reported that the campaign has received $50,000 in grant funding from the Northern New York Community Foundation. Once the midway goal of $300,000 is met, the grant funding will be made available.

The Land Trust stated that they will be reaching out to donors and the public throughout the next year and a half.

