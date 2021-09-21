A dozen Jefferson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to a daily COVID report from Jefferson County officials on Tuesday, the county’s infection rate now stands at 6.2%.

Additionally, on Tuesday, 57 new COVID cases were confirmed, and there are now 12 Jefferson County residents hospitalized with the virus. There are currently and 752 residents in mandatory quarantined.

However, the county confirmed 51 recoveries on Tuesday. Although no new deaths were confirmed on Thursday, the county did report its 90th COVID death on September 15.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.