A message and song of hope for the North Country from Ted Keegan, Broadway’s Number 12 Phantom

(WWTI) – The lights on Broadway have been dimmed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, so Ted Keegan, a Watertown Native and Broadway’s Number 12 Phantom, sent a message of hope and sang a song for the North Country in an interview with ABC50’s Alex Hazard.

Ted said he and his husband, David, are getting many projects done at their home, which were on hold due to their busy schedules. They are also cooking now, which is something they rarely have the time to do.

Due to the cancellation of Broadway shows, refunds have been issued to fans who purchased tickets for affected performances.

Ted said performers are using social media to entertain their fans and connect with people while practicing social distancing.

He explained that economically, it’s a difficult time for many. Ted said, “New York isn’t exactly a cheap city to live in.” Many people are feeling the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ted hopes that by everyone sticking together, we can all come out of this as a better society.

Listen to him sing a song of hope in the video above.

