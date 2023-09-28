WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Construction on a new Taco Bell location is underway on State Street in Watertown.

The frame is already up on the location that will be at the corner of Winthrop and State streets near the Holy Family Church.

The Greyhound Bus station on State Street was originally there before the station was demolished earlier in the year.

This will be the second location in the City of Watertown with the other on Arsenal Street. There is an Evans Mills location on Route 11 near the Walmart Super Center.