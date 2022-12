ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Arts Council musician Josh Barkley will begin a holiday music tour featuring the organ and piano in mid-December.

Each performance will begin at 6:00 p.m. and take place at a different church in St. Lawrence County, with a final concert on December 22 at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.

The tour is free to the public. Performances will not include a religious service.

Tour Schedule: