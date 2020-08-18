‘A North Country Festival of Trees’ goes virtual, Gala and Sugarplum Ball canceled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual “A North Country Festival of Trees” will look a little different this holiday season.
Samaritan Medical Center and the Watertown Family YMCA announced that their “12 Days of Christmas” themed event will be hosted virtually. Annual traditions such as the Gala and Sugarplum Ball are cancelled, but the festival will host a public “walk- through.”
The virtual event will take place November 27 through December 5 to encourage all to “participate in the magic.” Participants will have the opportunity to vote on trees, as well as bid or buy a tre through a virtual and silent live auction.
The current schedule of events is as followed:
- November 27: Virtual auction opens, public viewing begins
- December 4: Live online tree showcase
- December 5: Virtual auction closes at 4 p.m., public viewing ends
All proceeds from will support COVID-19 front-line workers at Samaritan Medical Center and the Watertown Family YMCA.
For more information visit the Samaritan Medical Center website.
LATEST STORIES:
- North Country insurance agency ‘honored and humbled’ after receiving awards
- Toys “R” Us Canada selling Tim Hortons-themed Barbie dolls
- 2 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, none removed, 34 states total on list
- Lewis County continues to report no new cases of COVID-19, one remains in isolation
- Wealth tax activists forming bread line at Governor’s Mansion
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.