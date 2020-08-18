‘A North Country Festival of Trees’ goes virtual, Gala and Sugarplum Ball canceled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual “A North Country Festival of Trees” will look a little different this holiday season.

Samaritan Medical Center and the Watertown Family YMCA announced that their “12 Days of Christmas” themed event will be hosted virtually. Annual traditions such as the Gala and Sugarplum Ball are cancelled, but the festival will host a public “walk- through.”

The virtual event will take place November 27 through December 5 to encourage all to “participate in the magic.” Participants will have the opportunity to vote on trees, as well as bid or buy a tre through a virtual and silent live auction.

The current schedule of events is as followed:

November 27: Virtual auction opens, public viewing begins

December 4: Live online tree showcase

December 5: Virtual auction closes at 4 p.m., public viewing ends

All proceeds from will support COVID-19 front-line workers at Samaritan Medical Center and the Watertown Family YMCA.

For more information visit the Samaritan Medical Center website.

