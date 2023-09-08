WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Motorists in the City of Watertown will have to deal with a number of construction projects starting next week.

The main project will be the one on Arsenal Street beginning on Monday, September 11. The State Department of Transportation said that lane closures will affect parts of one of the main streets in the city.

Drivers will have to deal with lane closures for milling between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and are necessary to prepare for paving.

Paving operations are slated to start on Monday, September 18 and be completed by the end of that week. Paving will be done during overnight hours between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Water main repairs will close down the 160 block on Huntington Street in Watertown from September 11 through 13.

The road will be closed from North Colorado to Eastern Blvd. Local traffic to Huntington Heights will need to enter from North Colorado. The City of Watertown Water Distribution Department will provide updates if this work will not be completed as planned.

Construction will also cause delays on East Street from September 11 through Monday, October 9. The City’s contractor will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.