FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum soldiers heading home for the holidays may have to alter their travel plans.

The Colonel Michael Plummer Gate and Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Gate will close at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and will reopen on 4:30 a.m. on Monday, November 27.

The base asks personnel to plan their travel accordingly.