FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of gates on Fort Drum will be closed for the Veterans Day holiday weekend.

Both the Colonel Michael Plummer Gate and Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Gate will close at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 9 for the Veterans Day Weekend.

The Plummer Gate will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 13 due to schools being in session on the DONSA (day of no scheduled activities).

Both gates will resume regular hours Tuesday, November 14.