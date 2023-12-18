NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Health and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets are reminding everyone to keep safety in mind when cooking meals this holiday season.

Food safety is everyone’s business, so I encourage you to take the proper steps to keeping yourself and others safe while you celebrate. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball

Proper food preparation and storage can help prevent foodborne illnesses from wreaking havoc on you and your family.

Cold Storage: Keep perishable food cold. Refrigerate perishable food immediately after returning from the store.

Make sure refrigerator temperatures register at 40° F or lower. The freezer should register 0° F or lower.

Store canned goods in a cool, dry place and never store them above the stove, under the sink or in a garage or damp basement.

Thawing: Never thaw frozen meats in hot water or by leaving it on the counter. Bacteria grow quickly at room temperature. Always thaw food in a refrigerator the night before or in the microwave just before cooking.

Foods must be thawed at a safe temperature to prevent harmful germs from growing rapidly.

Bacteria live in the “danger zone” of 40° F to 140° F. It’s best to refrigerate leftovers within two hours of serving to prevent bacteria growth.

Food Preparation: Keep work areas clean and cook food thoroughly. Always wash hands, utensils and cutting boards in hot, soapy water before preparing food and after handling raw meat.

Cook meat thoroughly: Pork to 150°F, ground beef to 160°F, poultry and leftovers to 165°F, and all other meats to 140° F.

Cook eggs thoroughly to 145°F. Do not eat raw eggs or cake batter and salad dressings that contain raw eggs.

Keep meat, chicken, turkey, seafood and eggs separate from all other foods during preparation and while in storage.

It’s a good idea to have a meat thermometer ready to ensure the food has reached the proper temperature. Cross-contamination can be avoided by maintaining clean surfaces and utensils and always keeping raw meat away from ready-to-eat foods.

Additional food safety tips can be found on the Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division’s website where you can request to speak to a food safety expert or read the New York State Department of Health’s guidelines.