‘State of emergency is not a shutdown,’ St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce says

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County officials have declared a State of Emergency, but what does that mean?

The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is clarifying what a State of Emergency entails.

According to the Chamber, the declaration announced on November 10, 2020, at this point does not require schools, businesses or general operations to shut down. A “shutdown” would be mandated, and would required the entire state to shut down businesses.

The Chamber stated that a state of emergency helps to bring awareness to an increased number of COVID-19 cases and reinforce the need to comply with health and safety recommendations.

Additionally, a state of emergency allows the legislative chair to issue emergency orders if needed.

St. Lawrence County is currently not in a yellow zone, and as stated by the Chamber of Commerce, “diligence is critical.”

