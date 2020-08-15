A step back in the past with ‘Abandoned Upstate New York’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A NNY local has given a step back into the past with his photographs.

Photographer and graphic designer Nicholas Long recently published a book that started as just a passion project. Long released his photographic book titled “Abandoned Upstate New York” late July. The 96-page book details 14 abandoned locations from around the North County, and their history.

“Abandoned Upstate New York”, Nicholas Long, July 27, 2020

Long, a Watertown High School and SUNY Oswego graduate, said he found his love for the structural subject when his brother took him into an abandoned food factory. Since then he’s been “hoooked.”

“I was just blown away by how amazing it was,” said Long. “It was like a vicarious experience of life before my time and before the building was shut down.”

Long has been traveling around New York State with his flashlight, and camera photographing abandoned interiors ever since.

The passion became a reality when a book signing company connected with Long back in 2019 on his photography instagram. With around 130 followers at the time, Long assumed the inquiry was a scam. But, it resulted in a collaboration for him to share his work with not only the North Country, but the world.

Although Long is hoping to pursue a career in graphic design, he also has a second book on the way. “Abandoned Central New York” is in the editing stages now with a released date to be announced.

“Abandoned Upstate New York” was released on July 27, 2020 and is available for purchase online.

For more about Nicholas Long and his work, visit his social media.

