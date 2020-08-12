A taste of fall is returning to Dunkin’ shops nationwide

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dunkin’ plans will add a seasonal favorite back to their menu this month.

According to the chains website, the popular pumpkin spice flavoring will make its limited time return on August 19, making them available earlier than ever before.

Joining the favorite this year are many returning items, but also some new bakery items.

The full lineup will include:

NEW Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte: available hot or iced – combines rich, smooth espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping.



NEW Chai Latte: a sweetened chai tea blended with spices and combined with milk.



Pumpkin Flavored Coffees: the flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.



Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS ®



Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS ® Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin



Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich:

NEW Stuffed Bagel Minis: mini bagel rounds filled with plain cream cheese and served warm. Available in two varieties, Plain and Everything Topping.



NEW Steak & Cheese Rollups: two per order, includes steak and American cheese rolled up in flour tortillas.



NEW Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon: Eight snack-sized slices of bacon specially flavored with maple sugar seasoning.

Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup® pods will also be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Additionally, Pumpkin Spice K-Cup® pods and packaged coffee will be available in grocery stores and other retailers nationwide for a limited time this fall.

