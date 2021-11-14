AAA Director of Travel shares Thanksgiving travel forecast

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, a United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. United Airlines says it will train 5,000 pilots at its own academy in this decade, and it hopes that half of them will be women or people of color. United said Tuesday, April 6, 2021, it is now taking applications for the academy in Arizona, including from people who have no flying experience. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Thanksgiving travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this year. The Director of Travel for AAA in Western and Central New York Brian Murray shared his thoughts and tips for traveling for the holiday.

According to Murray, over 53 million people will be traveling to see friends and family for the holiday. He said this means that roads and airports are going to be very congested, which is why it’s important to plan ahead for the holiday.

Murray added that the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after are usually the busiest travel days surrounding the holiday. He suggested individuals that who are traveling on an airplane take several precautions to make sure they do not have any issues getting where they need to go.

Murray advised travelers to arrive at the airport early, specifically two hours early for those on domestic flights and three hours early for those flying internationally. By arriving early travelers will have time allotted for long TSA lines, which take longer around the holidays.

He pointed out that travelers should arrive earlier rather than later to avoid missing their flight. He warned that trying to reschedule a missed flight around the holiday is difficult since travel volumes are so high.

Those interested in watching the full video where Murray answers questions surrounding Thanksgiving travel can find it here.