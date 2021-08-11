AAA: No sign of mass travel cancellations despite COVID delta variant surge

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Despite concerns over the delta variant surge across the country, travel volumes are expected to remain high.

This includes the upcoming Labor Day holiday as there are no signs of mass travel cancelations. AAA Travel is reminding residents planning on traveling late summer and early fall to remain informed and flexible as policies and guidelines continue to change.

According to AAA, travel booking has risen at least 11% over 2019, and hotel bookings have increased almost 50%. Even more Americans are expected to be planning trips for 2022 and beyond. However, many travelers have asked questions regarding how to remain safe with the COVID-19 delta variant.

To remain safe, AAA urged travelers to follow guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. This advises that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically with little risk. For unvaccinated people, the CDC advises delaying travel at this time. Additionally, depending on the destination, some travelers may be required to provide proof of vaccination prior to departure.

Wondering what to pack? AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale said that masks should be at the top of all travelers packing list.

“Masks should be at the top of your packing list, since guidelines and requirements will vary from place to place,” Twidale said in a press release. “Also bring along disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and a thermometer to help protect and monitor your health. For road trips, also consider packing water and extra snacks to reduce the need to stop along your trip

Those traveling to areas of high or substantial COVID transmission are advised to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Travelers will also be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains and other forms of transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States.

For those traveling by air, the CDC advises that most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplane. Masks continue to be required on all flights and in airports for all travelers over the age of two. AAA recommended travelers to consider enrolling in TSA PreCheck to help expedite wait times.

Regarding international travel, travelers are reminded of additional risks. AAA Travel agents have reported a significant increase in inquiries and booking for international travel, especially for 2022. Despite these interests, the CDC recommends all fully vaccinated travels to get tested three to five days after traveling internationally.

All air passengers arriving to the United States are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than three days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past three months before they board a flight to the U.S. This includes U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people.

AAA also offered tip for families traveling with children, as those under 12 remain ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC recommends following recommendations for unvaccinated people and choosing safer travel options such as a road trip with few stops, or a direct flight.

For more travel tips, visit the AAA website.