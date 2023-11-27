AAA Western and Central New York has compiled some of the best winter car care tips to make sure drivers stay safe this winter season.
The driving organization suggests having an emergency kit equipped for winter weather. The kit should include:
- Mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers, including emergency services and family members
- Car charger for the mobile phone
- Drinking water
- First-aid kit
- Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
- Snow shovel
- Blankets
- Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Winter window washer solvent
- Ice scraper with brush
- Cloths or roll of paper towels
- Jumper cables
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
AAA also suggests that motorists check out batteries, belts, engine hoses, tires and tread along with pressure, air filters, coolant, wipers and windshield washer fluid, lights, brakes and transmission fluid and power steering fluid.