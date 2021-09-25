AAA releases tips on how residents can prepare their homes for winter

Ice fisherman stand on a snow covered Lake Hopatcong in Landing, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. This week’s winter storm appears to have broken a 122-year-old record for the most snow in a New Jersey community from one storm. The National Weather Service made a preliminary report Tuesday that Mount Arlington in the northern part of the state, on the shores of Lake Hopatcong, got 35.5 inches of snow in the three-day storm. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — AAA is reminding homeowners to prepare for the colder weather that is up ahead in honor of National Tune-Up Day on September 25. The purpose of the day is to serve as a reminder for residents to tune up their furnaces and winterize their homes and the warmer temperatures begin to fade away.

According to a press release from AAA, winter storms can destroy houses with ice, snow, rain, and wind all being potential dangers. According to the Insurance Information Institute, winter storms in the United States resulted in an estimated $1.1 billion in losses in 2020.

To help homeowners prevent damage to their own homes AAA released several preventive steps to prepare their homes for winter.

The company suggests homeowners check their heating systems to make sure they are working properly before they are needed to combat the cold temperatures. They also advised residents to inspect and insulate their pipes to make sure they’re not at risk of them leaking or bursting.

They also propose homeowners know where the main water shutoff valve is located in case they need to turn off their water in an emergency. Since the use of fireplaces and indoor heaters can increase the chance of residential fires and carbon monoxide poisoning, AAA says it’s important to check the smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in the house to ensure they are working properly.

Homeowners should also clean out their gutters, trim their trees, remove dead branches, and seal cracks and holes on their home’s exterior according to AAA. The company also suggests stocking up on emergency items like flashlights, batteries, medication, first-aid supplies, matches, and food.

AAA Western and Central New York Vice President of Insurance Stacey McConnell said all these tips for being prepared this winter are very important for residents to keep themselves and their families safe.

“It’s never too early to start preparing for winter weather,” McConnell said. “Check some of these winter preparedness actions off your to-do list over the weeks ahead. When the storms hit, you’ll be glad you did.”