NEW YORK (WWTI) — As December 25 quickly approaches many Americans are preparing to travel home for the holidays.

According to AAA, more than 109 million people will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes, or take other transportation out of town between December 23 and January 2. This is an almost 34% increase from the number of people traveling during this time in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

This means there will be 27.7 million more people traveling compared to last year and will bring this year’s numbers to 92% of 2019 levels. Additionally, airlines will see a 184% increase from last year.

Senior Vice President of AAA Travel Paula Twidale said that residents should exercise caution while traveling home.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” Twidale said. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different, and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”

The company reminded residents that masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of U.S. public transportation and within transportation hubs such as airports and stations. AAA also has a COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map to help travelers understand closures, recommendations, and requirements when traveling in the U.S.

Additionally, the company encouraged residents to consider travel insurance, what locations have the cleanest accommodations, and domestic and international travel guidelines. They also compared how residents have traveled in the past, and what they predict for this year.

Year Total Automobile Air Other (bus, train, cruise) 2021 Forecast 109.5 M 100.1 M 6.4 M 2.9 M 2020 Actual 81.7 M 78.5 M 2.3 M 0.98 M 2019 Actual 119.3 M 108 M 7.33 M 3.89 M Change (2019 to 2021) −8.2% −7.3% −12.6% −24.8% Change (2020 to 2021) 33.9% 27.6% 184% 198.7% 2021 Year-end holiday travelers compared to previous years

The company also warned residents that travel prices may be higher this holiday season. A recent analysis of AAA’s flight booking data revealed that ticket prices for Christmas week are up 5% from last year and mid-range hotel rates have increased 36% for AAA Approved hotels for Christmas travel. Additionally, the average cost of rental cars has increased 20% for Christmas travel.

The company suggests residents plan ahead for their road trips to account for issues drivers may encounter during their travel. AAA also provided a list of the worst corridors and worst times to travel so residents can plan accordingly.

Metro Area Corridor Peak Congestion % Over Normal Atlanta I-85 South; Clairmont Rd to MLK Jr Dr 1/2/22, 3:45–5:45 p.m. 198% Boston I-93 North; Quincy Market to MA-28 12/23/21, 1:45–3:45 p.m. 155% Chicago I-290 West; Morgan St to Wolf Rd 12/23/21, 3:30–5:30 p.m. 240% Detroit US-23 North; 8 Mile Rd to I-96 12/23/21, 9:45–11:45 a.m. 209% Houston I-10 West; Sjolander to TX-330 1/2/22, 5:00–7:00 p.m. 195% Los Angeles I-405 South; Sunset Blvd to I-105 1/2/22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. 194% New York I-278 South; I-495 to 3rd Ave 12/27/21, 4:30–6:30 p.m. 358% San Francisco I-80 North; I-580 to San Pablo Dam Rd 12/23/21, 5:30–7:30 p.m. 166% Seattle I-5 South; WA-18 to WA-7 12/28/21, 4:45–6:45 p.m. 215% Washington DC I-95 South; I-395 to VA-123 12/27/21, 9:30–11:30 a.m. 270% Worst Corridors and Times to Travel