NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — With multiple winter storm watches and wind chill advisories in effect, AAA has released several tips to help drivers stay safe.

According to a press release from the company, they are preparing for higher call volume due to the predicted weather conditions. This includes extremely cold temperatures, negative wind chills, and significant snowfall.

AAA added that they prioritize service requests from members who are in dangerous situations first, and encouraged residents to contact 911 if they find themselves in an emergency situation. Director of Automotive Services at AAA Western and Central New York Steve Steinmetz said safety should always come first.

“Member safety is of the utmost importance at AAA, and roadside rescue is our primary concern,” Steinmetz said. “If you are at home or in a safe location, we appreciate your patience as we try to ensure the safety of those on the road first.”

Steinmetz said the company will have technicians on standby in Highmark Stadium parking lots for the Buffalo Bills game in case anyone breaks down. The service will be available to all ticketholders.

“For football fans who are braving the cold temperatures to attend the Buffalo Bills game, give yourself extra time on busy roads that may be ice or snow covered, and avoid using your car radio for music while tailgating to prevent draining the battery,” Steinmetz said.

Although the company encouraged motorists to stay home rather then venturing out into the cold, they also provided residents with tips for driving in the cold. They advised residents to not only dress warm, but also have extra warm clothes in their vehicle.

Additionally, residents should always make sure their gas tank is full and have at least one blanket in their car as well as a shovel. They should also carry bottled water and a few high protein snacks with them in case they get stranded.

Lastly they advise resident to have their cellphone and a charger, and let someone know where they are going and keep in touch.