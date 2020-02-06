Abby Bonno of Diamond Propane says taking care of those around you, knowing your customers is what Living Local is about

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50 is passionate about the extraordinary community we live in. Local businesses are an integral part of our community; creating jobs, offering local access to products and services, contributing to local causes and recycling their revenue back into our economy.

ABC50’s Alex Hazard knows that Living Local in the North Country is about local people, local businesses and how well we are all connected. Abby Bonno of Diamond Propane recently sat down with Alex to discuss what Living Local means to them.

Abby gave some background information on Diamond Propane. One of the company’s major benefits is that, since it is a national company, they are able to take advantage of the resources bigger companies are provided. One of those big perks for them as a supplier of propane, is that they are never in short supply.

Attracting and maintaining a happy customer base is a product of excellent team work, Abby said. The drivers work very well together and customer service, inside and outside of the office, is a major priority. For Diamond Propane, building connections with their customers and getting to know them on a first name basis is an important part of Living Local.

Abby says that keeping employees happy is an essential part of their success in doing business and being able to provide such quality service. She explained that competitive pay, great benefits and a scholar program are incentives for Diamond Propane employees.

When asked what Living Local means to Diamond Propane, Abby said it’s all about taking care of those around you and knowing your customers.

