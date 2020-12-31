ABC50 2020 rewind: A look back into a unique North Country year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — 2020 has undoubtedly been a unique year for the North Country, New York State and ultimately, the world.

But before we “fast-forward” into the new year, we wanted to highlight some stories that our community will either never forget.

Take a look back at ABC50’s 2020 rewind.

Walmart began limiting customers Superstore chain Walmart began limiting customers in all stores in the U.S. due to the coronavirus.

School in New York was cancelled for the year Governor Andrew M. Cuomo cancelled school for the entire 2019-2020 school year

Watertown’s TGI Fridays closed abruptly The TGI Fridays located in Watertown closed their doors permanently and alerted customers by hanging a sign on their door.

A study found COVID-19 activated by mouthwash A study from Penn State College of Medicine found that mouthwash inactivate human coronavirus; killing 99.9% of the virus

Fort Drum soldier played tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen Fort Drum Army Musician Austin West honored rock legend Edward Van Halen through an impressive guitar solo

North Country nurse deployed to Utica to fight COVID-19 A North Country nurse from Clayton, New York, was deployed to Utica to help fight COVID-19

New deadly drug was found in Louisiana A new deadly drug was found in Louisiana for the first time. Officials noted that merely touching it could result in fatalities.

Wrong way crash on the NYS thruway resulted in fatalities A wrong way crash on the New York State Thruway resulted in multiple fatalities and hospitalizations.

Texas Roadhouse customer left a generous tip A customer at the Watertown Texas Roadhouse left a tip after placing a to-go order

