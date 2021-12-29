WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — 2021 has again been a unique year for not only the North Country but the entire world.

But before we say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022, we wanted to take a look back on some of the biggest moments locally and across the country.

Take a look at ABC50’s 2021 rewind.

January

North Country logs major COVID spike North Country sees the largest COVID-19 spike since the start of the pandemic. This was immediately following the holiday season and caused many local businesses and schools to close. On average both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties were confirming over 100 new COVID-19 cases each day.

Joe Biden becomes the 46th U.S. President On Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into the highest offices in the United States of America. Biden became the 46th president and Harris was sworn in as the 49th vice president.

February

Watertown parents arrested on educational neglect charges City of Watertown Police’s Administration Division began an investigation into several cases of educational neglect on September 8, 2020 which led to the arrest of five subjects in February 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl The Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus.

March

‘History-making’ procession honors life of City of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse Hundreds of firefighters lined the streets of Clayton on March 19 to honor the life of City of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse who died at the State Academy.

New York marijuana legislation signed into law Former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation legalizing adult-use marijuana on March 31, fulfilling a key component of his 2021 State of the State agenda

April

Shooting at real estate firm kills two in Watertown A shooting at Bridgeview Real Estate in Watertown killed Maxine Quigg and Terence O’Brien, the owners of the company.

May

Watertown’s Regal Stadium 12 reopened The movie theater in Watertown reopened for full operations on May 7 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Long lines form at gas pumps, prices rise after cyberattack hits pipeline Long lines formed at gas pumps in parts of the country after the largest U.S. fuel pipeline was hit by a cyberattack and forced to halt operations.

June

WWTI/ABC50 General Manager, David Males, announces retirement General Manger of WWTI/ABC50 in Watertown, New York, David Males announced his official retirement on June 2.

Juneteenth made a national holiday President Joe Biden signed a law which makes Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

July

Smoke from western wildfires reach North Country Smoke from wildfires in Canada reached the North Country, creating hazy conditions that lasted several days.

2020 Olympics (finally) take place in Tokyo The 2020 Olympics were held in July 2021 after being canceled the previous year due to COVID-19.

August

State Police confirm details on Thousand Islands Bridge suicide Officials confirmed details regarding an apparent suicide at the Thousand Islands International Bridge.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment allegations New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned on August 10 amid accusations of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior and undercounting COVID-19 deaths connected to nursing homes.

September

Carthage community honors fallen football player Tyler Christman Thousands dressed in red attended the memorial honoring fallen Carthage football player Tyler Christman who died in September.

Fort Drum soldiers return home following Afghanistan attacks Some of the last Fort Drum soldiers stationed in Afghanistan returned home on September 7.

October

Colin Powell died at 84 Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, died from COVID-19 complications on October 18. He was 84.

North Country residents raise over 50K for breast cancer awareness Community members dressed head to toe in pink gathered on October 30 to walk together in the fight against breast cancer.

November

U.S. Border reopens: Crowds of Canadian travelers cross into North Country For the first time in 20 months, the United States border reopened to non-essential travelers on November 8.

COVID-19 vaccine approved for ages 5-11 The Food and Drug Administration has approved its use on an emergency basis for children ages 5-11 on November 2.

December

Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties declare State of Emergencies Both counties declared State of Emergencies in early December based on the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the region and to avoid overwhelming the health care systems.