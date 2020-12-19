WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the Christmas holiday only days away, many children are wondering, will COVID-19 stop Santa from visiting?
Will Santa have to wear a mask?
Are the reindeer in shape this year?
To confirm his visit on December 25, a very special guest visited the North Country virtually.
Straight from the North Pole, the one and only Santa Claus sat down with ABC50’s Isabella Colello to answer questions from North Country children.
Watch the full Q&A style interview in the player above.
LATEST STORIES:
- ABC50 exclusive: Santa answers imperative questions from North Country kids
- Happy Holidays from all of us at ABC50!
- Syracuse Ifeatu Melifonwu declares for the 2021 NFL draft
- Watch the full show here: 10th Mountain Division Band presents “A North Country Carol: Postcards from Home”
- COVID-19 relief negotiations hit a snag as deadline looms near
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.