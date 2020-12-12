ABC50 gets exciting update from last year’s Remarkable Women of the North Country finalist

(WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard spoke with Terry Pistolesi of the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund and one of last year’s Remarkable Women of the North Country finalists.

The Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund recently hit a major milestone of $2 million raised. The organization assists women and men who have breast cancer or a cancer that has metastasized from breast cancer. They also serve women who have ovarian cancer.

Pistolesi explained that the funding doesn’t only help with medical bills, but also assists with household bills, mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, car payments, medications and more.

She said they have been able to continue to meet the needs of the individuals they serve during the pandemic thanks to the generosity of others. Many patients are more stressed during this trying time and the funding helps to alleviate some of that stress.

